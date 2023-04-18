Karaoke singing and coffee sessions: How employees achieve a strong sense of belonging and ownership at this paint company

The diverse workforce at Nippon Paint Singapore spans three generations and many nationalities. Notably, over 25 per cent of its employees have been with the company for 10 years or more.

This impressive staff retention rate has a lot to do with the company’s welcoming and supportive work environment. At its combined sales office and factory in Jurong, almost everyone knows each other’s names. Even when employees are working longer hours in preparation for an event or important presentation, laughter can often be heard in the background.

In general, and especially in times of crisis, co-workers demonstrate high levels of cohesion and trust. When family emergencies arose during the Covid-19 pandemic, many employees assumed the duties of their absent colleagues without question.

A glance around the office confirms the absence of barriers based on gender, age or ethnicity. Over 36 per cent of management staff are women, with many more poised for promotion. Through the ranks, staff acknowledge and appreciate the many opportunities for growth within the company.

Abundant opportunities to grow

In particular, the company fosters an entrepreneurial spirit which has led to its expansion beyond paint into new areas of business such as building materials and household products. All employees are encouraged to seek out and participate in the new business opportunities and initiatives, and are remunerated if their suggestions are implemented.

This makes Nippon Paint Singapore a magnet for bright young minds keen to help shape and green the built environment. They get to work alongside industry veterans, swapping technical tips for the wisdom of experience in an ongoing and fertile exchange of knowledge and ideas.