Karaoke singing and coffee sessions: How employees achieve a strong sense of belonging and ownership at this paint company

The diverse workforce at Nippon Paint Singapore spans three generations and many nationalities. Notably, over 25 per cent of its employees have been with the company for 10 years or more.
This impressive staff retention rate has a lot to do with the company’s welcoming and supportive work environment. At its combined sales office and factory in Jurong, almost everyone knows each other’s names. Even when employees are working longer hours in preparation for an event or important presentation, laughter can often be heard in the background.
In general, and especially in times of crisis, co-workers demonstrate high levels of cohesion and trust. When family emergencies arose during the Covid-19 pandemic, many employees assumed the duties of their absent colleagues without question.
A glance around the office confirms the absence of barriers based on gender, age or ethnicity. Over 36 per cent of management staff are women, with many more poised for promotion. Through the ranks, staff acknowledge and appreciate the many opportunities for growth within the company.
Abundant opportunities to grow
In particular, the company fosters an entrepreneurial spirit which has led to its expansion beyond paint into new areas of business such as building materials and household products. All employees are encouraged to seek out and participate in the new business opportunities and initiatives, and are remunerated if their suggestions are implemented.
This makes Nippon Paint Singapore a magnet for bright young minds keen to help shape and green the built environment. They get to work alongside industry veterans, swapping technical tips for the wisdom of experience in an ongoing and fertile exchange of knowledge and ideas.
The company also ensures that every employee, at every level of the organisation, has the opportunity to express their ideas and perspectives on the day-to-day running of the business.
General manager Charlie Ong and the assistant general managers regularly host Coffee Sessions and Department Tea Sessions, open forums where employees can raise any topics of concern and share suggestions for improvement. They can also use the Employee Suggestion Scheme (ESS) and Quality Control Circle (QCC) platforms, where ideas and solutions are shared through presentations, and stored in a database for reference.
For example, at the suggestion of staff, the company recently replaced standard-issue office chairs with ergonomic gaming chairs – a workplace improvement that has drawn positive feedback from employees. This collaborative approach to problem-solving boosts productivity and fosters a sense of shared ownership within the company.
Shared pride and shared rides
Regardless of rank and file, job description or department, there is a palpable sense of shared pride among all staff members at Nippon Paint Singapore. A household name in Singapore since 1962, Nippon Paint today enjoys a renowned reputation that few brands have.
This year, the company is ranked among 250 top employers in Singapore, according to a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.
Thoughtful staff benefits that are extended to every employee include free parking on company premises as well as complimentary bus transport to and from work. Many appreciate the opportunity to grab some extra shut-eye on the way to the office.
There is also the popular employee cafeteria – a gathering place that serves affordable and nutritious hot meals that are prepared fresh every day, and available from breakfast to teatime.
During lunchtime, executives in office attire can be seen sharing tables and bantering with factory floor staff in overalls. After dark, this daytime eatery transforms into a karaoke lounge.
A state-of-the-art karaoke system was installed in the cafeteria last year. While some workplaces become veritable ghost towns after 5pm, many employees at Nippon Paint Singapore stay on after hours to unwind with colleagues, and bond over rock anthems and Cantopop tunes.
A community of colleagues
Employees also rally together to plan the company’s much-anticipated annual dinner and dance (D&D), which is attended by all staff and management in fancy dress.
In their own time, employees also rehearse to dazzle and delight colleagues with song and dance performances.
Summing up both the corporate culture and business strategy of Nippon Paint Singapore, Mr Ong says: “We aim to equip our people with an entrepreneurial mindset, so we can run the business together for the long haul, while a caring and supportive work environment inspires our staff to do well for each other and for our brand. Passion and motivation naturally follows. I believe that is the formula for our success.”