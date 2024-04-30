From planting trees to mentorship programmes: Company nurtures ground-up ideas for positive change

When Mr Kua Yong Kim volunteered last September to pack food for the underprivileged, he felt happy to contribute his time to serve the community.
He was taking part in Motorola Solutions’ Global Months of Service (GMOS), an annual eight-week campaign where staff rack up volunteer hours that earn them charity dollars, which they can then donate to a charity of their choice.
For Mr Kua, this initiative is a prime example of how Motorola Solutions empowers its employees to make a difference to society. The 45-year-old who has worked for 13 years at the company as a pre-sales consultant appreciates how it consistently supports and encourages staff to give back in meaningful ways.
“We get to choose from a list of activities. So I packed food, collected clothing and planted trees knowing that I was also raising money for charity,” he says. “I’m very happy that I ended up donating $350 to charities such as Children’s Cancer Foundation, Children’s Wishing Well and Turkiye-Syria Earthquake Response.”
Ensuring every employee has a voice
GMOS is one of Motorola Solutions’ many employee engagement activities and events that encourage staff to take ownership of their journey as “Motorolans”. Such initiatives earned the US-headquartered Fortune 500 multinational technology company a ranking among Singapore’s 250 best employers in 2024, in a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.
For Mr Rajat Gupta, vice-president for Asia, Middle East and Africa, who has been with the company for over a year, enabling every employee to feel heard creates a foundation for a positive growth mindset and a sense of shared purpose.
“All ideas and input are taken seriously and considered,” he says, citing an example where a regional team’s suggestion to boost the company’s portfolio resulted in Motorola Solutions’ successful acquisition in 2022 of a specialised radio communications company. “Every employee is given a say in what he or she feels might contribute to our company’s overall success.”
This sentiment is echoed by Mr Kua, who values a work environment where staff do not feel stifled. “In Asian culture, usually if very senior staff are present at a meeting, it’s normal for the rest of us to be quiet. But here, we are free to voice our opinion – senior management encourages it. I appreciate that a lot,” he explains.
A culture of sharing and inclusivity
Having a voice is clearly something that staff not only value, but also put to good use. For example, as part of a leadership programme called LEAP, participants undertake business case challenges. One such challenge led to the creation and implementation of the New Hires Mentoring Programme, a well-received initiative which allows more experienced staff to volunteer as mentors to new colleagues, providing support and assistance.
Motorola Solutions also hosts regular employee dialogue sessions across the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region to share best practices and learn from one another.
Mr Gupta says: “Our staff are global and very diverse in nature, so initiatives like these are important to foster a culture of constant respect and inclusivity.”
Making a commitment to empower staff
The company's employee benefits have also cultivated a sense of shared ownership. Its longstanding Employee Stock Purchase Plan, for example, allows staff to purchase company shares at a discount.
Mr Kua says: “I think this is very meaningful as it gives us a stake in the company. Plus, I have definitely benefited from it financially in the past 13 years – my best investment for sure!”
Mr Gupta adds that the sense of purpose and belonging he has experienced at the company, even just within a year of joining, has made it a unique journey.
“Being engaged, knowing you’re valued and feeling motivated – I think these are the top three things all employees want,” he says.