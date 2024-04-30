From planting trees to mentorship programmes: Company nurtures ground-up ideas for positive change

When Mr Kua Yong Kim volunteered last September to pack food for the underprivileged, he felt happy to contribute his time to serve the community.

He was taking part in Motorola Solutions’ Global Months of Service (GMOS), an annual eight-week campaign where staff rack up volunteer hours that earn them charity dollars, which they can then donate to a charity of their choice.

For Mr Kua, this initiative is a prime example of how Motorola Solutions empowers its employees to make a difference to society. The 45-year-old who has worked for 13 years at the company as a pre-sales consultant appreciates how it consistently supports and encourages staff to give back in meaningful ways.

“We get to choose from a list of activities. So I packed food, collected clothing and planted trees knowing that I was also raising money for charity,” he says. “I’m very happy that I ended up donating $350 to charities such as Children’s Cancer Foundation, Children’s Wishing Well and Turkiye-Syria Earthquake Response.”

Ensuring every employee has a voice

GMOS is one of Motorola Solutions’ many employee engagement activities and events that encourage staff to take ownership of their journey as “Motorolans”. Such initiatives earned the US-headquartered Fortune 500 multinational technology company a ranking among Singapore’s 250 best employers in 2024, in a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.