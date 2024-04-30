'I work here - and so do my sons': Employees proudly recommend family to join cohesive company

But it was the family-like culture that appealed to him most and gave him a career he describes as being “a fun ride”. In his first year at KLA, his senior leaders would chat with staff freely at the company cafe. Mr Grant also fondly recalls how he and his supervisor would drive to a nearby playground to play basketball during lunch.

“There was never a sense that I couldn’t talk to someone up there. I have tried to keep this culture, even now in Singapore.”

Helping employees excel

This openness and sense of belonging keeps employees engaged. Darien is part of a chess group at the company and looks forward to the many non-work events that KLA organises. These include bowling, laser tag and Amazing Race-inspired games.

Mr Grant says new employees are given the opportunity to organise these events as well as appreciation dinners so that they can make friends across departments and experience the KLA culture early on.

These employee-driven activities help foster a sense of camaraderie and work-life balance, which is particularly appealing to employees like Darien. “Every day at work is a learning experience. And as much as we work hard, we also play hard,” he says.

Darien recalls his father, who oversees a team of 10 in the manufacturing department, sharing passionately about his job over dinner and was won over by his stories of camaraderie among his colleagues.

“My father told me about the company's inclusive working environment – how people from different walks of life were working together cohesively to achieve a common goal.”

The family works in different divisions within the manufacturing department at the company and they are working on different products.

Darien, who has a diploma in media and communications from Singapore Polytechnic, was doing freelance writing and online content creation when he joined KLA in 2022. Making the switch from media to mechanics was daunting.

Thankfully, this was made easier with the company’s many rigorous on-the-job and web-based training programmes.

“I didn’t know all the jargon but KLA structures its training very well so that someone outside the industry can easily digest the information,” says Darien.

He also picked up new mechanical skills as he was trained to set up hardware and software products like servers with varying configurations.