I am paid this much, what about you?
Salary disclosures can reduce inequality, and pay transparency will be important to hiring and HR
After a night of drinks and gossip, you tell your colleague Harry the size of your recent bonus, and your salary.
Shocked and dismayed at how much less he is getting, Harry stomps into the Boss' office the following day, repeats what you told him, and demands a raise. Cornered - and furious with you - the Boss concedes, but tells Harry to keep quiet about it.