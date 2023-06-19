From profiling to investigative work: How she’s guarding our borders from potential threats at Changi Airport

Q: What does your job entail?

One of my roles as a TL is to supervise the immigration operations at Changi Airport. With so many people passing through our borders, I have to be alert and exercise proper judgement swiftly. This is challenging but it brings me great satisfaction as I am able to use what I have learnt from training, and also leverage on the experience I have garnered over the years, to assess and suss out any potential immigration and security threats posed to Singapore.

Q: What are some unique cases you have handled?

Every day, we come across different cases, and each case may warrant a different course of action.



There have also been cases of travellers who present themselves as being ‘offloaded’ from a flight, claiming that it is due to a change of plans or urgent family reasons. As much as we want to give them the benefit of doubt, we cannot ignore the fact that there can be individuals who will abuse the system.

Some enter the transit area hoping to send off celebrities or family members, or to claim GST refund. Once, a “traveller” seeking to be offloaded was found to be carrying two watches amounting to over $40,000. Apparently the “traveller” had entered the transit area to claim the GST relief. As such, he was arrested under the Infrastructure Protection Act for misusing his boarding pass.

The above might just be a simple case of someone wanting to claim GST relief, but this may not be the same reason for every other case encountered. There may be cases where the “traveller” seeking to be offloaded may actually be acting as a courier of fake passports for transmigrant travellers, who may be people banned from entry. Hence, it is important for us to exercise proper judgement and assessment.

Q: What are some misconceptions that people have about what you do?

The first question that comes to people’s mind when I tell them that I am from ICA is whether all we do is stamp passports. In fact, we have stopped stamping passports since last year, and automated clearance will soon become the norm for all travellers.

This will help to ensure not only a more seamless operation on our end, but also a more pleasant clearance process for people entering and departing Singapore.

Also, the job roles of ICA officers are being transformed. As ICA moves away from manual clearance, we are being upskilled to perform profiling, assessment, and investigative work – all beyond immigration counter duties.