Opportunities abroad and mentoring programmes: How diverse exposure helps EDB staff grow

The Gobi Desert is known for its larger-than-life sand dunes and extreme temperatures that can fluctuate anywhere from 38 deg C in the day to minus 30 deg C at night.

So, it was an eye-opener for a city dweller like Mr Tan Wee Kim to trek across Asia’s largest desert over three days in 2021. The expedition was part of a friendly competition organised by Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business when he was posted to China from 2019 to 2023, and invited to take up modules at the university.

The assistant vice-president of Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) at the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) recalls not getting a phone signal during the race. “It was just us and the desert,” he says.

But what he lost in Wi-Fi connectivity, he gained in closer friendships with his coursemates and fellow trekkers who are prominent Chinese entrepreneurs.

The 36-year-old adds: “I really appreciated the opportunity to get a deeper and better understanding of their entrepreneurship journeys.”

He was then the regional director of EDB’s Guangzhou office, overseeing the agency’s South China operations, a posting he took up at the age of 31.

At EDB, Mr Tan says age is not an obstacle because young officers are given the autonomy to make decisions, armed with advice from their bosses.

“This is the best way to learn and grow,” he says.

EDB is ranked among Singapore’s best 250 employers in 2024, according to a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.

Mr Tan says that before an EDBian – the term given to EDB officers – is posted overseas, there are many discussions on how the posting will develop the employee’s career.

EDB also matches the country to the individual’s competencies and interests – for Mr Tan, it was his keenness in Chinese history.

Learning from the best

In 2023, he returned to Singapore to join DISG, a joint office of EDB, Enterprise Singapore and Infocomm Media Development Authority.