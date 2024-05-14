Drone pilot certification, educational sponsorships for staff: Firm gets top honours for building future-ready workforce

This changed when SP decided to tap on drones from 2019. Such drones, equipped with high resolution cameras and live videography capabilities, enabled building inspections to be done more quickly, safely and efficiently.

Mr Muhammad Shamil received classroom training and underwent theory and practical assessments before receiving his Drone Pilot Licence certification issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

Now, he is one of the nine certified drone pilots at SP. “It is a special privilege to be formally recognised as a certified drone pilot. It is a big deal to me and I feel a sense of excitement each time there is a job or task in which I am deployed to fly a drone,” says the father-of-one, who has been with the company for more than 15 years.

Back to school to keep pace with emerging trends

Besides skills upgrading, SP also recognises the need for professional certification for engineering staff to expand their roles and take on higher value jobs. Some employees have the opportunity to take up courses at higher learning institutions. One of them is Mr Goh Yap Meng.

The technical officer has been working at SP for eight years, maintaining the electricity transmission network. In 2023, Mr Goh took up SP’s sponsorship to pursue a three-year direct honours degree programme in Electrical Power Engineering at Singapore Institute of Technology. He is learning more about sustainable power generation, renewable energy, smart grids, Electric Vehicles (EV) and EV charging infrastructure.