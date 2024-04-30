From colleagues to travel buddies: Tech firm’s family culture brings staff closer

Earlier this year, some of Mr Tan Li Hao's team members went on a trip to Bangkok together. But this was not a company-mandated excursion; the co-workers took their own leave and paid for the trip themselves.

That colleagues – who already see one another every day at work – would willingly spend their money and leave days to travel together speaks volumes about their bonds. According to Mr Tan, this “family-like” culture transcends his team and applies to CrimsonLogic as a whole.

On his part, Mr Tan checks in with his team every fortnight. This helps him connect with them on a personal level and ensure they are doing fine.

“Every two weeks, I start with a non-work-related check-in on their mental and physical health,” says the 36-year-old senior director, who has been working at tech firm CrimsonLogic for three years now.

He adds, “Then, I check if whatever they’re doing is aligned with what they like to do and what steps they can take to advance their careers. It’s a very simple conversation.”

Simple, however, is by no means easy. Initially, team members had their reservations about being vulnerable with their manager and one another. But with time and patience, the walls began to come down.

“Once we established that safe space, they started to open up about work stress or issues at home. It helps me a lot because it allows me to understand their difficulties and adjust projects accordingly,” says Mr Tan.

It helped that they had plenty of opportunities to bond with one another. Mr Tan and his team have lunch together whenever they are in the office, and what started out as quarterly team outings facilitated by the human resources department slowly became self-initiated overseas trips.

“That was actually kind of a tipping point, and you could tell that the trust level within the team had gotten very high,” Mr Tan reveals.