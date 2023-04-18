Incentives to be positive and kind to one another: How home-grown tech firm fosters a fun and fulfilling workplace

During last year’s Black Friday sale, Mr Quek You Ting splashed out $250 on noise-cancelling headphones as a treat for himself.

The gadget was, in fact, free – with the 30-year-old lead product analyst having “earned” the money in the form of points given to him by colleagues in 2022.

At home-grown technology firm CrimsonLogic where Mr Quek works, staff can award rewards points to colleagues who have made their day. These can be converted to vouchers for use at major retailers such as Amazon.

This is part of the company’s efforts to create a workplace culture based on the FISH! Philosophy, which is a framework derived from learnings around why fishmongers at Seattle’s Pike Place Fish Market are so engaged at work.

The framework calls for workers to display four types of behaviours: “be there”, “play”, “choose your attitude” and “make their day”.

These tenets are not just “wordings on the wall”, says head of platforms Riyadi Ho, 38, citing how CrimsonLogic has conducted fun and activity-driven annual trainings on the FISH! Philosophy for the past three years.

A warmer place to work

The training has paid off, says Mr Ho, as it has helped him consolidate his thinking around how to better manage his team of 17 in the data platforms department.

For example, he budgets ample free time at the start of each project so staff can explore innovations to optimise their work. This period of “playing” with new ideas can range from a week to a month.

“If you load your team at 100 per cent capacity, they won't have any spare time to try new tools,” says Mr Ho.

Meanwhile, the call to “be there” has encouraged him to show more empathetic leadership, such as allowing a new mother to work from home four days a week or permitting a foreign staff member to work remotely as he had not seen his family for years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.