Turning experience into expertise: How job rotations guide engineer to her true calling

When Ms Ki Eunyu first joined Amgen Singapore Manufacturing in 2022, she faced the same uncertainty many fresh graduates experience – in which direction she should steer her career.

Fast-forward 19 months, the 26-year-old biomedical engineering graduate had worked two positions and started her third at the company in March. She is on a 26-month talent programme that allows participants to rotate among key functions in the biotechnology giant.

Ms Shobha D’Sa, director of human resources for Amgen Singapore’s operations, explains that employees are empowered to rotate through different functions, which gives them the opportunity to grow in their careers.

The firm's FUEL Emerging Talent Rotational Programme (ETRP) not only provides new joiners like Ms Ki the necessary training in the basic competencies needed for different functions, but also gives them a better idea of their possible career trajectory in the company. The structured programme and the guidance from a variety of mentors were key to helping Ms Ki find her place in the company.

More than being able to discover what she wants to do at Amgen, Ms Ki appreciates the freedom to share opinions and concerns as well.

"There’s a very open culture here at Amgen, where we’re always encouraged to speak up, ask questions and raise ideas or issues," she says. "Your managers will then help you look out for opportunities and address challenges in that area."

Ms Ki recalls her programme coordinator and manager being receptive to her feedback on her first role in quality control, where she expressed her preference for a more operational position. She appreciates that the company took in her concerns and assigned her to a more hands-on role in her second rotation in synthetics drug manufacturing.

Unlocking staff potential

"Getting some experience under the ETRP and having one-to-one sessions with my mentors made me seriously think about my career aspirations," Ms Ki says. She adds that she is keen to explore analysing and troubleshooting challenges in the manufacturing process.

"For my generation, we find a lot of meaning in developing ourselves," she says.

The ETRP is one of Amgen’s five leadership development programmes within operations, collectively known as FUEL Your Potential. Designed to build a robust talent pool from associates to executive directors, it supports employees through job rotations, mentoring, coaching, as well as networking opportunities.