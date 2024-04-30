Turning experience into expertise: How job rotations guide engineer to her true calling

When Ms Ki Eunyu first joined Amgen Singapore Manufacturing in 2022, she faced the same uncertainty many fresh graduates experience – in which direction she should steer her career.
Fast-forward 19 months, the 26-year-old biomedical engineering graduate had worked two positions and started her third at the company in March. She is on a 26-month talent programme that allows participants to rotate among key functions in the biotechnology giant.
Ms Shobha D’Sa, director of human resources for Amgen Singapore’s operations, explains that employees are empowered to rotate through different functions, which gives them the opportunity to grow in their careers.
The firm's FUEL Emerging Talent Rotational Programme (ETRP) not only provides new joiners like Ms Ki the necessary training in the basic competencies needed for different functions, but also gives them a better idea of their possible career trajectory in the company. The structured programme and the guidance from a variety of mentors were key to helping Ms Ki find her place in the company.
More than being able to discover what she wants to do at Amgen, Ms Ki appreciates the freedom to share opinions and concerns as well.
"There’s a very open culture here at Amgen, where we’re always encouraged to speak up, ask questions and raise ideas or issues," she says. "Your managers will then help you look out for opportunities and address challenges in that area."
Ms Ki recalls her programme coordinator and manager being receptive to her feedback on her first role in quality control, where she expressed her preference for a more operational position. She appreciates that the company took in her concerns and assigned her to a more hands-on role in her second rotation in synthetics drug manufacturing.
Unlocking staff potential
"Getting some experience under the ETRP and having one-to-one sessions with my mentors made me seriously think about my career aspirations," Ms Ki says. She adds that she is keen to explore analysing and troubleshooting challenges in the manufacturing process.
"For my generation, we find a lot of meaning in developing ourselves," she says.
The ETRP is one of Amgen’s five leadership development programmes within operations, collectively known as FUEL Your Potential. Designed to build a robust talent pool from associates to executive directors, it supports employees through job rotations, mentoring, coaching, as well as networking opportunities.
Recognising there is no one-size-fits-all approach to employee development, Ms D’Sa explains that as employees progress in their careers, some pursue breadth, while others prefer depth. Additionally, some may embrace the opportunity for overseas assignments, while others favour staying local.
Ms D’Sa, who is also a participant in a leadership development programme, shares that taking a differentiated approach, where employees’ needs and aspirations are assessed individually, means they feel valued and respected by the company.
This, she adds, leads to better business outcomes, such as a highly motivated and skilled workforce, greater productivity and comparatively lower industry attrition rates.
Ms D’Sa notes that Amgen's commitment to investing in employees is pivotal in fostering and sustaining agility in its workforce.
"With a fast-moving external environment, we’re always looking at developing business competencies and capabilities for the future," she says.
This includes cross-training employees in biologics and synthetics manufacturing, enabling Amgen to optimise its talents and effectively allocate expertise to mitigate fluctuating hiring demands.
For its efforts in unlocking employees’ potential, the company has secured a spot on the 2024 list of Singapore’s best employers, compiled by Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.
To support a diverse and inclusive workplace culture, Amgen has created nine Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). These groups are organised around various interests such as community outreach and wellness, as well as networking, coaching and mentorship platforms. These aim to foster employee engagement, nurture professional development and expand learning beyond the employees’ roles.
"These groups constitute a ground-up approach that really helps bring it all together for employees," says Ms D’Sa. "It makes us all feel very connected to the community and the company."
All employees are also given opportunities to lead the ERGs. As one of the members of Amgen’s Celebrates ERG, Ms Ki helps to organise company-wide celebrations for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year, and the company’s annual dinner and dance.
"The initiatives definitely help contribute to the camaraderie and teamwork in the company," says Ms Ki.
"I feel like the people around me are more than just colleagues."