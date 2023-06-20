Newer treatment alternatives help patients to fight war against autoimmune diseases

SINGAPORE – It began with sporadic pain in her knees and then her jaw in 2016. Three months later, Ms Nicole Chan was barely able to walk and perform tasks such as dressing herself.

She was told she had rheumatoid arthritis after visiting a specialist at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) in October the same year.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease where the patient’s immune system attacks healthy cells in the body by mistake, causing pain, swelling and stiffness in the affected parts.

The pain can last for hours and affect patients’ daily activities and overall well-being.

More than 600,000 people in Singapore, or about 11 per cent of the population, suffer from one of several known autoimmune diseases.

Some patients even go years without getting a proper diagnosis, but the availability of a wider range of new treatments are now proving a boon to sufferers.

Ms Chan, 33, a community manager for a non-profit organisation, was initially prescribed a combination of steroids, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and disease‐modifying anti-rheumatic drugs to manage her symptoms.

However, the adverse side effects she experienced resulted in a switch to Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors in November 2019.

“I experienced severe nausea, digestive issues and hair loss. I still have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) from taking methotrexate (MTX) – seeing the yellow pill or the liquid triggers nausea,” said Ms Chan, referring to the medication she was previously taking.

JAK inhibitors are one of the newer forms of treatments, with the drugs used for inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis.

The drug interferes with signals in the body that are thought to cause inflammation, in turn, preventing joint damage by calming the overactive immune system.

“Each year, we see approximately 80-140 newly diagnosed patients with ankylosing spondylitis and 150-200 newly diagnosed patients with rheumatoid arthritis,” said Dr Charmaine Wang, associate consultant for rheumatology and immunology at SGH.

She added that ankylosing spondylitis, which is an inflammatory condition mainly affecting the spine, more commonly affects the younger age group, with men at higher risk than women.

Rheumatoid arthritis affects women two to three times more than men and can occur at any age but typically starts between ages 25 and 45.