It’s not Dr Strange: No need to be alarmed by strange orange light in Singapore sky, says expert

SINGAPORE - An orange vertical line in the sky on Dec 10 – which was visible from several areas in the north – filled some Singaporeans with bewilderment as they quickly captured the moment with their cameras and uploaded it to social media platforms.
One such post, which was uploaded on Facebook group Cloudspotting and Skyspotting Singapore, caught the attention of hundreds of people.
Ms Alice Ng, 50, who uploaded an image of the night sky in Yishun, told The Straits Times that “the orange light in the sky was glimmering”.
The self-employed woman noted there had been no discernible change in temperature when she was observing the phenomenon from home. Ms Ng said the light went away after a while.
Several comments on her post joked about how it might have been the handiwork of fictional characters such as Dr Strange – a character from Marvel – opening a portal in the sky, just like the orange portals he opens in the movies.
Others said, tongue in cheek, that the light pillar may be a sign of “the end of the world”.
Assistant Professor Wang Jingyu at the National Institute of Education told ST on Dec 13 that “the orange light alone does not necessarily indicate a cause for caution or alarm”.
Noting similar occurrences in other parts of the world – such as the orange light that appeared in Texas in the United States on a night in March 2022 – “it is simply a wonder of nature”, he added.
Prof Wang, who holds a PhD in Atmospheric Sciences, said such a vertical orange light is usually a reflection of sunlight during sunset or surface flares during the night against a specific shape of ice crystals in the atmosphere.
He said ice crystals can exist in nature in various forms such as aggregate, bullet rosette, needle, plate and dendrite. “However, only plate-shaped ice crystals have the potential to generate this phenomenon,” he said.
Calling it an “extremely rare phenomenon in the sky”, he added that it is highly possible for the light witnessed on Dec 10 to be a reflection of flares originating from oil refineries in Johor.
“When a substantial number of these plate-shaped crystals are present in the atmosphere, they act like a colossal mirror, (perfectly aligned at a height to be) reflecting light,” he said.