It’s not Dr Strange: No need to be alarmed by strange orange light in Singapore sky, says expert

SINGAPORE - An orange vertical line in the sky on Dec 10 – which was visible from several areas in the north – filled some Singaporeans with bewilderment as they quickly captured the moment with their cameras and uploaded it to social media platforms.

One such post, which was uploaded on Facebook group Cloudspotting and Skyspotting Singapore, caught the attention of hundreds of people.

Ms Alice Ng, 50, who uploaded an image of the night sky in Yishun, told The Straits Times that “the orange light in the sky was glimmering”.

The self-employed woman noted there had been no discernible change in temperature when she was observing the phenomenon from home. Ms Ng said the light went away after a while.

Several comments on her post joked about how it might have been the handiwork of fictional characters such as Dr Strange – a character from Marvel – opening a portal in the sky, just like the orange portals he opens in the movies.