IT database breach at RedDoorz but no sensitive information compromised, says firm

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based hospitality start-up RedDoorz acknowledged on Saturday (Sept 26) that one of its IT databases suffered a breach earlier this week.

But it assured that "for now", no sensitive data pertaining to financial information, such as customer credit cards or passwords, was compromised "to the best of its knowledge", RedDoorz said in a statement.

Said a spokesman for the company: "We are taking all the necessary steps to investigate this further and at the same time we are conducting a thorough review of all our IT systems and protection."

The spokesman added that data privacy is something which RedDoorz takes very seriously and it has implemented the necessary security measures to ensure all its customers' personal data remains secured.

"We will keep everyone posted on our findings," he added.