Interest rates for CPF Special and MediSave accounts up slightly in final quarter

SINGAPORE – Interest rates for the Special and MediSave accounts (SMAs) of Central Provident Fund (CPF) members will go up by 0.03 percentage point to hit 4.04 per cent per annum for the final quarter of 2023, the CPF Board and the Housing Board said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The rate hike is due to an increase in the 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities (10YSGS), which the SMAs’ interest rates are pegged to.

Interest rates for the Ordinary Account (OA) and Retirement Account (RA) will remain at 2.5 per cent and 4 per cent respectively for the last quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, CPF members will continue to earn at least 4 per cent interest on their Special, MediSave and Retirement accounts in 2024, the statement added.

This will provide “certainty for CPF members amidst the uncertain interest rate environment”, said the statement.

The Government has maintained a floor interest rate of 4 per cent for the Special, MediSave and Retirement accounts since 2008. The interest rates for the SMAs first went above 4 per cent for the period from July 1 to Sept 30 in 2023.

These rates are reviewed quarterly to ensure that members receive fair and reasonable returns, said the statement.

The concessionary interest rate for HDB housing loans, pegged at 0.1 per cent above the OA interest rate, will remain unchanged at 2.6 per cent per annum from Oct 1 to Dec 31.

In addition, CPF members below 55 years old will continue to earn an extra 1 per cent interest on the first $60,000 of their combined account balances.

Those aged 55 and above will earn an extra 2 per cent interest on the first $30,000 of their combined balances, and an extra 1 per cent on the next $30,000.

CPF interest rates are determined based on the yields of major market instruments of similar risk and duration.

For the OA, the rate is pegged to the 12-month fixed deposit and month-end savings rates of the major local banks.

For the SMAs and RA, the rate is pegged to the 12-month average yield of the 10YSGS plus 1 per cent.