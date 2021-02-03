InstaSex: When teens become prey on social media

SINGAPORE - Three Singapore girls, three stories. But all happening on social media. Like their peers, Parveen, Gia and Kelly breathe social media like they breathe air. Yet it comes with its toxins: being sent obscene pictures, harassed for sex, and for one of them, assaulted.

This is part of the increasingly sexualised environment that young Singaporeans are navigating as they immerse themselves in social media - a world that is as real to many as the physical world. CloseUp investigates what lurks behind the smartphone screens of many Singapore children and adolescents.

CloseUp is a new investigative video series that seeks to give a deeper look at issues that hit close to home. It aims to delve beneath the surface of some of the biggest headlines in town.