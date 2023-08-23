In Your Opinion Podcast: Young people say new housing classification addresses their concerns better

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Monday of the month, The Straits Times takes a hard look at social issues of the day with guests.
At the National Day Rally on Aug 20, 2023, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced an overhaul of the current housing estate classification system.
The current mature and non-mature classification system will end by the second half of 2024, and from then on, new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be split into three categories – Standard, Plus and Prime – under a new framework with tiered buying-and-selling restrictions.
In this episode, ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis finds out the sentiments of two unattached singles. Mr Mohamad Arshad is a 26-year-old sales development executive and Mr Cho Ming Xiu, 36, runs a non-profit mental health organisation for youth and young adults, called Campus PSY.
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:45 Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong emphasises affordability, good social mix and fairness, as the ideals underlining the reasons for the change; Arshad’s and Cho’s views
7:12 PM said more Singaporeans are choosing to be single; new system is more flexible for singles such as Cho, at the age of 36
9:45 Entire flat rental restrictions for future Plus flat owners: Too strict or good to deter those who simply want to profit?
13:30 On the new 30-month wait-out period for private property owners who wish to buy a resale Prime or Plus flat
Produced by: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim & Paxton Pang
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here twice a month and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb
Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wztc
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!