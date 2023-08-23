In Your Opinion Podcast: Young people say new housing classification addresses their concerns better

The current mature and non-mature classification system will end by the second half of 2024, and from then on, new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be split into three categories – Standard, Plus and Prime – under a new framework with tiered buying-and-selling restrictions.

In this episode, ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis finds out the sentiments of two unattached singles. Mr Mohamad Arshad is a 26-year-old sales development executive and Mr Cho Ming Xiu, 36, runs a non-profit mental health organisation for youth and young adults, called Campus PSY.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:45 Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong emphasises affordability, good social mix and fairness, as the ideals underlining the reasons for the change; Arshad’s and Cho’s views

7:12 PM said more Singaporeans are choosing to be single; new system is more flexible for singles such as Cho, at the age of 36

9:45 Entire flat rental restrictions for future Plus flat owners: Too strict or good to deter those who simply want to profit?

13:30 On the new 30-month wait-out period for private property owners who wish to buy a resale Prime or Plus flat

Produced by: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim & Paxton Pang

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

