In Your Opinion Podcast: Young people say new housing classification addresses their concerns better

(From left) Podcast Editor Ernest Luis, sales development executive Mohamad Arshad and founder and executive director of Campus PSY, Mr Cho Ming Xiu. ST PHOTO: PAXTON PANG
Ernest Luis
Podcast Editor
Updated
14 min ago
Published
30 min ago

Synopsis: Every second and fourth Monday of the month, The Straits Times takes a hard look at social issues of the day with guests.

At the National Day Rally on Aug 20, 2023, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced an overhaul of the current housing estate classification system.

The current mature and non-mature classification system will end by the second half of 2024, and from then on, new Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be split into three categories – Standard, Plus and Prime – under a new framework with tiered buying-and-selling restrictions.

In this episode, ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis finds out the sentiments of two unattached singles. Mr Mohamad Arshad is a 26-year-old sales development executive and Mr Cho Ming Xiu, 36, runs a non-profit mental health organisation for youth and young adults, called Campus PSY. 

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:45 Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong emphasises affordability, good social mix and fairness, as the ideals underlining the reasons for the change; Arshad’s and Cho’s views

7:12 PM said more Singaporeans are choosing to be single; new system is more flexible for singles such as Cho, at the age of 36

9:45 Entire flat rental restrictions for future Plus flat owners: Too strict or good to deter those who simply want to profit?

13:30 On the new 30-month wait-out period for private property owners who wish to buy a resale Prime or Plus flat

Produced by: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim & Paxton Pang

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here twice a month and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb

Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wztc

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH

---

Discover more ST podcast channels:

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

---

Special edition series:

True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2

Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn

Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa

---

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top