In Your Opinion Podcast: Why ‘youth vote’ in Presidential Election could be quite diverse

Synopsis: The Straits Times takes a hard look at social issues of the day with guests.
In this episode, we look at how social media and podcasts have helped presidential candidates win hearts and minds before Singaporeans go to the polls on Sept 1, 2023, this coming Friday.
ST’s Jean Iau and Natasha Ann Zachariah - who cover Singapore politics - host two youths in the studio to discuss how well each candidate has used social media and why it matters to young people.
Their first guest is Mr Joel Lim, 30, managing director of Zyrup Media and host of Political Prude: The Podcast, a show catered towards young adults. He has hosted all three presidential candidates on his show recently.
Their second guest is Mr Maximilian Oh, a 23-year-old third-year undergraduate from the National University of Singapore pursuing a degree in political science and philosophy. He is a keen follower of politics and current affairs.
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:50 Joel Lim recounts personal highlights of each candidate after he hosted them on his podcast
8:55 What is an assumption about the ‘youth vote’ that may not be true? Maximilian Oh on why it’s not a “cohesive” voting block
11:20 Some of their peers tell them they’re even considering who would make a “good presidential couple” visually in portraits
12:30 Do the personal lives of the candidates matter to young voters?
18:20 Why the WhatsApp strategy of Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian “speaks” to older generations, in the same way youths engage with the candidates on Instagram or TikTok
26:00 On how youth view non-partisanship, discerning what each candidate means by their own independence
Discover Joel Lim’s Political Prude: The Podcast: https://str.sg/iSBT
Produced by: Jean Iau (jeaniau@sph.com.sg), Natasha Ann Zachariah (natashaz@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim & Paxton Pang
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Follow In Your Opinion Podcast here twice a month and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/wukb
Spotify: https://str.sg/w7sV
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wztc
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
Read Jean Iau’s articles: https://str.sg/iSXW
Read Natasha Ann Zachariah’s articles: https://str.sg/iSXm
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!