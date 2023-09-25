In Your Opinion Podcast: Possible end of BTO profit-flipping mentality - Youths, expert discuss

At these Forward Singapore engagements, participants agreed that Singapore should continue to be an affordable home-owning society.

To get their reactions towards tighter restrictions and additional subsidies for new Plus and Prime flats, to start from the second half of 2024 under the recently-announced new classification for public housing, ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis hosts three guests in this episode:

1. Mr Eden Soh, 28, a media producer who just paid his deposit a few weeks ago for his Prime Location Housing flat in the south-western area which will be ready by 2031

2. Mr Asher Chua, 28, a sales executive who applied for BTO flats for a few years but has now bought a resale flat instead

3. Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie

This podcast is brought to you by the Ministry of Communications and Information, in support of Forward Singapore: https://str.sg/wFbY

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:35 Do youths like Mr Soh, and their peers, feel that public housing flats will probably not be as huge a “pot of gold” as it was seen previously?

5:25 Could the reclassification of flats mean a new reality for aspiring homeowners? Ms Sun on whether it could be the end of the “flipping-for-profit” mentality among young people?

8:15 Why Mr Chua chose a resale flat in the end

14:55 With the new classification of flats from the second half of 2024, what will be the impact on million-dollar public flats?

17:45 First-time public flat owners: Will their buying behaviours change, and will such systemic changes help stabilise long-term property market?

25:10 HDB resale prices: Could there be uneven price growth for different segments?

More on:

New BTO Plus Housing Model: https://str.sg/iqXb

Public housing budget calculator: https://str.sg/iqXE

Listen to other instalments of this Forward SG-themed series:

Pt 1: Jobs & upskilling - https://str.sg/iqXa

Pt 2: Youth panels - https://str.sg/iqXR

