In Your Opinion Podcast: Future outlook for public housing, jobs and youth panels

The Forward Singapore exercise began in June 2022, and since then, many Singaporeans have taken part in engagement sessions on a wide range of topics and also the main themes of jobs and upskilling, the new youth panels and public housing.

The Straits Times has done 3 of four podcast episodes so far, as part of the ongoing conversation to refresh our social compact for the next lap of Singapore’s journey.

This is brought to you by the Ministry of Communications and Information, in support of Forward Singapore: https://str.sg/wFbY

Episode 1: Why Singaporeans need good ‘career health’ and agility going forward

Listen to how an ex-airforce officer assessed his strengths and weaknesses and made a unlikely but successful career transition at the age of 36, to his current role as an information and cyber security risk specialist in a bank.

An employer also shares his personal experience of hiring a mature worker in 2021 through Workforce Singapore’s Career Conversion Programme for Internationalisation Professionals.