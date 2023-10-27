In Your Opinion Podcast: Future outlook for public housing, jobs and youth panels

The Forward Singapore exercise began in June 2022, and since then, many Singaporeans have taken part in engagement sessions on a wide range of topics and also the main themes of jobs and upskilling, the new youth panels and public housing.
The Straits Times has done 3 of four podcast episodes so far, as part of the ongoing conversation to refresh our social compact for the next lap of Singapore’s journey.
This is brought to you by the Ministry of Communications and Information, in support of Forward Singapore: https://str.sg/wFbY
Episode 1: Why Singaporeans need good ‘career health’ and agility going forward
Listen to how an ex-airforce officer assessed his strengths and weaknesses and made a unlikely but successful career transition at the age of 36, to his current role as an information and cyber security risk specialist in a bank.
An employer also shares his personal experience of hiring a mature worker in 2021 through Workforce Singapore’s Career Conversion Programme for Internationalisation Professionals.
Episode 2: How new upcoming youth panels will work as part of Forward SG
We discuss the upcoming launch of the youth panels in the last quarter of 2023 that provides a new way for youth - typically defined as those aged 15 to 35 in Singapore - to work closer with the Government to understand policy considerations and make recommendations.
You can also hear Mr David Chua - chief executive of National Youth Council - give an exclusive look at what it will be like, when you sign up for the new youth panels.
Episode 3: Possible end of BTO profit-flipping mentality - Youths, expert discuss
We discuss with two new public flat owners in their late 20s, their reactions towards tighter restrictions and additional subsidies for new Plus and Prime flats, to start from the second half of 2024 under the recently-announced new classification for public housing.
Property expert Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, also offers her views on whether the buying behaviours of first-time public flat owners will change, and if such systemic changes will help stabilise the long-term property market.
