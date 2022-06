SINGAPORE - Ms Rebecca Rose Quek was keen to pursue a diploma in social work at Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) back in 2019 but was not sure if she could make the cut for enrolment based only on her O-level results.

She attended an NYP seminar, where the now 18-year-old found out that the school has an Early Admissions Exercise (EAE) which also considers other factors like aptitude and portfolio.