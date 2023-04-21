Immigration clearance system disruption lasted 4½ hours, affected 85,000 land and air travellers

SINGAPORE – A disruption during a trial for an immigration clearance system upgrade on March 31 by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) affected a total of 85,000 air and land passengers.

They included 30,000 passengers on 113 departure and 111 arrival flights; 21 of the passengers missed their flights.

Another 55,000 travellers who passed through the two land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas were also affected.

On Friday in Parliament, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said that following this incident, ICA is reviewing the approach to the upgrade.

Responding to questions from several MPs about the disruption, he said the pre-scheduled trial was needed for an upgrade of the Multi-Modal Biometrics System (MMBS), which facilitates automated immigration clearance using travellers’ biometrics.

But the trial caused the storage systems to overload at about 10.40am, and the process was aborted immediately.

Associate Professor Faishal said vendors were on standby to tackle problems if a disruption happened, and the plan was to recover the system within 30 minutes if the trial did not go well.

But when problems surfaced, the disruption was worse than expected and lasted for about 4½ hours.

Prof Faishal said: “The extent of the overload was much more severe than anticipated, and the vendors who were on-site had to work with their global support team to diagnose and reboot the servers.”

ICA activated its business continuity plan once the system went down, and off-duty officers were recalled to help operate manual immigration counters and perform crowd control.

Across all checkpoints, the failover process kicked in, and all manual counters and some automated lanes switched to backup systems.

However, Prof Faishal said, not all the automated lanes have this failover capability, as different models were procured over the years.

At the land checkpoints, travellers experienced delays of up to 30 minutes at the start of the incident.