HSA warns public against buying, consuming 3 sexual enhancement products from Bedok North coffee shop and online

SINGAPORE - Three products that claim to improve sexual ability pose serious health risks and the public should stop buying or taking them, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Tuesday (March 24).

They are Kopi Jantan Ali Macca sold at a Bedok North coffee shop, Kopi Panggung Al-Ambiak natural herbs coffee sold at the same coffee shop and local e-commerce sites, and Berry Jaga chewable candy sold on Berry Jaga's website and local online sites.

These products have been tested and found to contain high levels of potent medicinal ingredients used for treating erectile dysfunction and have side effects like causing potentially life-threatening low blood pressure.

The HSA also advised consumers who have taken the products to consult a doctor if they feel unwell.

The agency said it acted on public feedback and found Kopi Jantan Ali Macca and Kopi Panggung Al-Ambiak natural herbs coffee being sold at Shaik Abdul Kader Al-Jailani Makan Place, a coffee shop in Bedok North Street 3.

Kopi Panggung Al-Ambiak Cafe natural herbs coffee was also sold as "performance enhancing coffee" online, it added.

HSA's tests found that Kopi Jantan Ali Macca contained sildenafil, while Kopi Panggung AL-Ambiak Cafe natural herbs coffee contained desmethyl carbodenafil.

Both ingredients, which are chemically-related to each other, should be used only under medical supervision, the HSA said, as inappropriate use could lead to increased risk of stroke, heart attack, low blood pressure and priapism, which is a condition of painful and exceedingly long lasting erections.

When used by patients who are taking heart medications, they could also cause life-threatening low blood pressure and may lead to death, HSA warned.

Related Story HSA warns public against buying, using 3 health products

Meanwhile, Berry Jaga chewable candy, which was marketed for sexual enhancement on Berry Jaga's website and other local e-commerce sites, was tested by the HSA and found to contain up to 10 times the usual daily dose of tadalafil, an ingredient which has similar adverse effects to sildenafil and desmethyl carbodenafil.

The HSA said that although the candy was labelled to contain fruit juice powders, the websites marketing it included cautionary advice that consumers with medical conditions such as low blood pressure, heart issues or taking medications such as nitrates are not recommended to take the product.

"This is usually a tell-tale sign that the product may contain potent medicinal ingredients," the HSA added.

The agency has directed the coffee shop and the websites to stop selling the products.

It is working with online platforms to remove them from online listings and has instructed all sellers and suppliers to stop selling these products immediately.

The HSA warned that sellers and suppliers found guilty of selling products that contain potent medicinal ingredients can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $10,000, or both.