Subscriber Picks: How will Fed rate hike affect S'pore home loans and property prices? | Day trip guide to JB

The biggest Federal Reserve rate hike in 28 years has raised concerns of a sharp US slowdown or recession. The move will also have an impact on the rest of the world, including Singapore.

Singaporeans with home mortgages, for example, will feel the heat when banks revise borrowing rates. If you are taking up a home loan or refinancing your mortgage, should you go for a Sora floating-rate or fixed-rate package? And would higher interest rates cool property prices? Hear what the experts have to say.

The June school holidays may be ending soon, but there is still time to squeeze in short trips. How about a day jaunt across the Causeway? Follow travel correspondent Clara Lock as she revisits old favourites and discovers new places.

If you are planning ahead - and eagerly awaiting Japan's full reopening - here's a guide to Shizuoka, which promises stunning hikes, sights and eats.