Subscriber Picks: How will Fed rate hike affect S'pore home loans and property prices? | Day trip guide to JB

The biggest Federal Reserve rate hike in 28 years has raised concerns of a sharp US slowdown or recession. The move will also have an impact on the rest of the world, including Singapore.
Singaporeans with home mortgages, for example, will feel the heat when banks revise borrowing rates. If you are taking up a home loan or refinancing your mortgage, should you go for a Sora floating-rate or fixed-rate package? And would higher interest rates cool property prices? Hear what the experts have to say.
The June school holidays may be ending soon, but there is still time to squeeze in short trips. How about a day jaunt across the Causeway? Follow travel correspondent Clara Lock as she revisits old favourites and discovers new places.
If you are planning ahead - and eagerly awaiting Japan's full reopening - here's a guide to Shizuoka, which promises stunning hikes, sights and eats.
'I was only one kept in dark': Adopted man who learnt childhood pal is biological sister
"I was disappointed that it was someone else - and not my adoptive parents - who told me the truth," says Mr Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban. He found out he was adopted only when he was 23.
What is emotional agility and why is it the soft skill we need?
Could AstraZeneca's Soriot help you live to 200?
"It could be 200-300 years if you could actually treat this disease called ageing because it really is a disease," says the pharma giant's CEO Pascal Soriot.
From a hero's welcome to street protests, what's next for Peter Lim and Valencia?
Valencia's former vice-president Miguel Zorio says billionaire Peter Lim has broken the commitments he made when buying the club.
Real chicken v plant-based chicken: Can you tell the difference?
Food correspondent Eunice Quek and chef Bjorn Shen put restaurant diners to the test.
Johor Bahru day trip guide: New dog cafe, art gallery, karaoke joint and more
Japan tours to start only in July due to new visa rules: S'pore travel agents
Some travel agencies are launching private or smaller group tours with fewer than 10 people.
