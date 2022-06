SINGAPORE - On Sunday (June 12), Madam Jane Lam booked an eight-day, seven-night Central Japan Family Theme Park package with travel agency EU Holidays during the year-end holidays for her family of four.

The 44-year-old housewife, who will be travelling with her husband and two children aged 14 and 16, booked the tour package, which includes trips to Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan.