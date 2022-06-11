Football: From a hero's welcome to street protests, what's next for Peter Lim and Valencia?

SINGAPORE - Gennaro Gattuso's appointment at Valencia on Thursday (June 9) is both a sign of intent and incongruence - the Italian is a World Cup winner and led Napoli to the 2020 Coppa Italia, but he is also the 11th manager the La Liga club have had since Peter Lim took over in 2014.

The 68-year-old Singaporean billionaire's personal involvement - he met Gattuso and his agent Jorge Mendes here - suggests he is in this project for the long haul.

But despite his commitment to the club and that his reign has enjoyed some success, it seems Lim and his millions are unwelcome.

Already, fans have protested the signing of Gattuso over previous comments deemed sexist and homophobic, with the hashtag #NoToGattuso trending on Twitter.

Protests outside the Mestalla demanding Lim's exit and mass e-mails to Singapore media accusing him of "negligently managing the club", "deteriorating the value of the team" and "mistreating old legends and club workers" are regular occurrences.

The abuse led the club to disable the comments section on their social networks.

Hero's welcome

Yet, it was not too long ago that the business magnate received a hero's welcome from Valencianistas after his Meriton bought their club for €420 million (S$673.6 million), with €200 million to clear the club's €230 million debts and £170 million (S$293 million) to complete the construction of a new stadium.

The takeover effectively saved Valencia from bankruptcy and administration after years of mismanagement.

The honeymoon period appeared promising too, as Los Che finished fourth and qualified for the Champions League in Lim's first season in charge.

In a video posted on the club website then, he considered the management's biggest achievement was "to be able financially to put the club in the position to compete at a high level", adding: "The key is sustainability; it's not spending a lot of money one year and the next having to sell our best players to support the financial part of the company".

Unrest grows

However, over the next few years, the boardroom, backroom and dressing room turnover rate has continued to be high, and Valencia are also in the process of appointing a new president following the departure of Singaporean Anil Murthy, who had made disparaging comments about Lim and other parties at a private event which were recorded and then published in Spanish media.

Players, former stalwarts and fans were up in arms after Marcelino was dismissed after delivering the 2019 King's Cup - the first trophy in the Lim era - and key players were sold at what they perceived to be cut-price.

For example, Joao Cancelo went to Juventus for €40.4 million in 2018 before the Italian side made a considerable profit a year on when Manchester City signed him for €65 million. Similarly, Ferran Torres joined City in 2020 for €33.5 million and moved on to Barcelona in January for €55 million.

The half-built new stadium, which Lim inherited and committed to completing, is still unfinished.