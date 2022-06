SINGAPORE - Mr Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban, 41, found out he was adopted only at age 23 when his childhood friend confessed that she is his biological sister, and asked for his help to locate their birth parents.

"I was shocked even though I had always suspected I was adopted," said the logistics associate who is married with a nine-year-old son. "I was disappointed that it was someone else - and not my adoptive parents - who told me the truth.