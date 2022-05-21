SINGAPORE - The travel bug is back as the world's borders reopen, but those who have to renew or apply for their passports have seen the wait time stretching to six weeks from under a week previously.

Submitting a passport photo that adheres to the guidelines is crucial as a photo rejection would set your application back by another six weeks, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority.

Here are some tips on how to take the perfect passport photo:

Use your phone

- Shooting your own passport photo is perfectly doable: just use your mobile phone camera and a passport photo app.

- For mobile phones, download apps like IC Photo Singapore, Passport Size Photo Maker or Passport Photo ID Maker Studio - ID Photo Editor

- For desktops, try IDPhoto4You, which allows you to place your photo over templates according to different countries' requirements.

The dos and don'ts