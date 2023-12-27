Condo rents slide for 4th consecutive month in November, but HDB rents rebound

SINGAPORE - Condominium rental prices and volumes continued to fall in November to mark the fourth consecutive month of decline, while the Housing Board rental market showed signs of a slight recovery.

Based on flash data from real estate portals SRX and 99.co released on Dec 27, condo rental prices dropped 1.4 per cent in November from October, led by a 2 per cent fall in rents in the Core Central Region (CCR) or prime areas and Rest of Central Region (RCR) or city fringes.

Outside Central Region (OCR) or suburban rents remained unchanged.

Year on year, overall rents were still 6.3 per cent higher than November 2022 levels with rents in the CCR growing 5 per cent, and those in the RCR rising 6.4 per cent. OCR rents were up 7.7 per cent.

Mr Mark Yip, chief executive of property firm Huttons Asia, noted that condo rents for November represented the steepest decline since May 2020. He attributed this to landlords who adjusted their expectations for rents in the face of increased supply and waning demand.

“Rents of private condos in December 2023 will remain soft, making it the first year since the pandemic that rents will stay flat,” he said.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president for research and analytics at real estate firm OrangeTee & Tee, said rental price growth in the private residential market may continue to moderate in 2024 at around 2 per cent to 5 per cent.

This would be “remarkably slower” than the 29.7 per cent growth in 2022, and the 12 to 14 per cent range forecast for 2023, she added.

November’s condo leasing volumes declined as well, falling 8.4 per cent month on month to an estimated 4,950 units rented, compared with 5,402 units in October. This was 1.5 per cent lower on a year-on-year basis, and down 12 per cent from the five-year average volume for the month of November.

About 36.6 per cent of total volumes came from the OCR, followed by 32 per cent from the RCR and 31.3 per cent from the CCR.

Mr Yip of Huttons said the decline in condo rental volumes came as more tenants are moving to more affordable accommodations such as HDB flats.

99.co’s chief data and analytics officer Luqman Hakim said: “We expect lower volumes to persist towards the end of the year as the holiday season approaches but pick up again in Q1 2024.”

ERA Singapore’s key executive officer Eugene Lim foresees “stickier” private residential rents for the first quarter of 2024.

“Annual values and property taxes are set to rise in 2024, and landlords will find themselves bearing the brunt of the increase amid a softer rental market,” he said.

“This could mean stickier rents in Q1 2024, as some landlords who have strong holding power could hesitate to compromise on rents despite a softer market.”