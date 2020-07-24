5 reasons to make Forett At Bukit Timah your next home

Imagine waking up to the sweet scent of one of Singapore’s remaining stretches of primary rainforest, exploring 24 km of nature trails right at your doorstep, and having both heritage neighbourhood and vibrant city life just minutes away from home.

Combine all of that with the unparalleled potential of a freehold property and you have Forett At Bukit Timah, an upcoming 633-unit freehold condominium with two shops along Toh Tuck Road.

Crafted meticulously by Qingjian Realty (South Pacific) Group Pte Ltd and Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited, Forett At Bukit Timah promises to be the home for you for decades to come. Here are five reasons why:

1. The beauty of long term value

If real estate is all about location, then Forett At Bukit Timah — nestled amidst the lush greenery of Bukit Timah Nature Reserve, the historic Beauty World neighbourhood, and the vibrant Rail Corridor — is set to become an increasingly prized asset in time to come.

Building on the opening of nearby Beauty World MRT on the Downtown Line in 2015, the Master Plan 2019 will further enhance the area’s convenience and attractiveness for years to come.

The future Bukit Timah Community Building, right at the doorstep of the MRT station, will become a one-stop shop for all your daily needs, with a market, hawker centre, indoor sports hall and community library.

Connectivity meets comfort at the upcoming Integrated Transport Hub, a fully air-conditioned bus interchange which connects to the MRT and Beauty World’s surrounding commercial developments.

Beauty World will be transformed into a gateway for exploring Singapore’s most beloved nature and heritage destinations.

The Old Bukit Timah Fire Station will be conserved to house a visitor centre, while the former Railway Station Staff Quarters is set to be home to a food establishment.

Lush landscaping will be added to brighten your journey by foot from Beauty World to the Rail Corridor. By 2021, this 24 km green trail will stretch from Woodlands Train Checkpoint to Tanjong Pagar Railway Station.

From the historic Bukit Timah Railway Station, conserved truss bridges, the Former Station Master’s Quarters, to scenic spots like Rifle Range Nature Park, the Rail Corridor is set to be a beloved destination for families and tourists alike.

These rejuvenation efforts set Forett At Bukit Timah on the path of long-term capital appreciation.



Location view of Forett At Bukit Timah. Image shown is for illustration purpose only. PHOTO: FORETT AT BUKIT TIMAH



2. The enduring allure of freehold status

Forett At Bukit Timah is that rare chance for you to own a home in one of Singapore’s largest freehold condominium developments, spanning over 360,000 sq ft or six football fields.

Most private estates are leasehold, meaning at the end of 99 years or 999 years, the property has to be returned to the state.

On the other hand, with no time limit attached, a freehold status is your golden ticket to owning a home practically “forever”.

Whether you are purchasing for investment, or looking to leave a legacy for your future generations, a freehold property will bring you more peace of mind.

You won’t have to worry about selling off the property once your lease has “depreciated” past a certain number of years.

You can be rest assured that freehold will continue to retain its value past the initial few decades of ownership.

For these reasons, freehold status is greatly coveted by buyers and is set to grow in appeal in increasingly land-scarce Singapore.

3. Private yet well-connected

Surrounded by a laid-back private estate and swathes of rainforest, Forett At Bukit Timah provides that much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

But it’s also supremely well-placed to satisfy your thirst for urban adventures.

Just minutes of walking will take you to neighbourhood landmarks like Bukit Timah Shopping Centre, Beauty World Plaza, and Beauty World Shopping Centre, where you can fulfill your daily needs.

In the old-world charm of shophouses along nearby Cheong Chin Nam Road, feast on local delights like Five Star Kampung Chicken Rice, Chun Kee Seafood White Bee Hoon and Al-Azhar.

To venture further, just walk 10 minutes to Beauty World MRT station on the Downtown Line. From there, quickly access the rest of the island with five MRT interchanges — get onto the Circle Line at Botanic Gardens MRT; Thomson East-Coast Line at Stevens MRT; North-South Line at Newton MRT; North-East Line at Little India and East-West Line at Bugis.

Drivers will appreciate Forett At Bukit Timah’s location by the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

Imagine: Ten minutes in the car is all it takes to get to the Jurong Lake District. You’ll be able to reach the Central Business District in 20 minutes.

The upscale lifestyle is easily within reach in less than 20 minutes by car, whether you’re seeking out vibrant nightlife and trendy food spots at popular expatriate haunt Holland Village, or immersing yourself at the world’s top luxury shopping and dining experiences on glitzy Orchard Road.

You can even make world-class nature a part of your morning and evening rituals at nearby Botanic Gardens, which is designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Catch up on socialising at Temasek Club and Raffles Town Club, before retreating back into the privacy of home

4. Sanctuary, redefined



An artist's impression of Forett At Bukit Timah. PHOTO: FORETT AT BUKIT TIMAH



Forett At Bukit Timah takes inspiration from the French word for ‘forest’ - a homage to the nearby Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the abundance of green areas surrounding Forett at Bukit Timah.

Right at home, you will also find tranquility in pockets of private spaces interwoven throughout the development.

There's something for every mood or occasion. Those with a Love of Nature can have a picnic or read a book at any of the seven lawns, and explore the beauty of colourful flora with their families at the Blossom Garden.

Bonding time with loved ones will be a lot more memorable. After all, who else can boast of a karaoke room and theatrette right in their development? Snuggle up with family for a cosy movie night, and have unforgettable singing session with friends or simply just hang out at the chill out lounge or social lounge anytime - all right at home.

For an upscale evening, two function rooms will give you everything you need to whip up a gourmet meal for large groups of guests.

Choose from any of your five swimming pools for an afternoon of aquatic fun — Splash around with the little ones at the Kid’s Pool, or get a good workout in at the three lap pools and one infinity pool.

Forett at Bukit Timah's four pavilions will also set the stage for everything from a peaceful tea ceremony to an elegant dining experience.

The crowning glory is the rooftop Sky Terrace, with Teppanyaki Sky Lounge for private gathering set-up and stunning views of Singapore’s top nature spots, all picture-perfect for your next gathering or celebration with loved ones.

5. A good head-start in life



PHOTO: SHUTTERSTOCK



Start your kids off in life on the best footing you can give them with a home at Forett At Bukit Timah, which is located close to some of Singapore’s most popular schools.

Within 1 km are Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School, Bukit Timah Primary School, while Methodist Girls’ School (Primary), Bukit View Primary School and Keming Primary School are within 2 km away.

The older ones also won’t have to travel far to get to school, with Hwa Chong Institution, National Junior College, Ngee Ann Polytechnic and the Singapore University of Social Science nearby.

Expatriate families will appreciate that home is a short drive away from Swiss School of Singapore, Hollandse School, Singapore Korean International School and Chatsworth International School.

If you’re looking for modernity and luxury, an everyday escape into nature, and unparalleled connectivity, Forett At Bukit Timah is the one for you.

