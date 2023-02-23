Slowing down myopia progression: How specially designed spectacles can help your short-sighted child

The childhood and preadolescence years should be a time for exploration and fun. Unfortunately, an increasingly urbanised lifestyle with the prevalent use of smartphones and computers from a young age is taking a toll on childrens’ eye health.

According to the National University Health System, myopia is the most common eye condition affecting children in Singapore today. More than half of children here develop myopia by the age of 12.

Says Mr Chew Wai Kwong, an optometrist at W Optics with over 28 years of experience: “We see children becoming myopic at a younger age. This is a worrying trend as impaired visual skills in the early developmental ages can affect how children learn and absorb what is happening around them.

“It also puts children at a higher risk of developing various eye complications such as glaucoma and macular degeneration in the later years of their lives.”

While having good eye habits such as regular screen breaks is crucial, taking proactive steps to manage myopia progression once it emerges is equally important.

Getting the right care

Managing childhood myopia begins with understanding the state of your child’s eye health.

As children may not be able to recognise or articulate impaired visual functioning, routine eye examinations are crucial from a young age and should be taken at least once every six months.

The earlier a child develops myopia, the faster his or her myopia may progress. Children are also more responsive to management of myopia when they are diagnosed in the early stages – hence, early intervention is key.

In particular, parents should keep an eye out for their children who are constantly squinting or going up close to the television screen.

The comprehensive eye examinations that your child needs are typically available at specialist clinics and hospitals. However, there are a handful of optometrists that offer such best-in-class services, including leading homegrown eyecare provider W Optics.

Adopting a dedicated service-centric approach favouring eye health instead of eye wear, W Optics offers customised vision care services according to the unique needs of each individual. As a specialist in myopia management in children, W Optics also provides eye examinations for children that are tailored according to their lifestyle and history of myopia progression.

The eye examination is conducted using sophisticated clinical diagnostic equipment – akin to those only found in hospitals or clinics, at any of their five conveniently located myopia management centres around Singapore. Once the assessment is complete, W Optics will be able to recommend the most suitable myopia management option, ranging from specially designed spectacles that control myopia progression to contact lenses suited for children.