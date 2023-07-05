Robotic surgery for lung cancer: Innovative approach may offer shorter recovery time

Lung cancer is a significant health concern globally. “In Singapore, it is the most common cause of cancer death in males and the second-most common in females,” says Dr Aneez Ahmed, senior consultant thoracic surgeon and medical director of the International Centre for Thoracic Surgery.

However, it is not only smokers who are at risk for lung cancer. According to a 2018 study by the National Cancer Centre Singapore, 48 per cent of people diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) – which grows and spreads less aggressively – were, in fact, non-smokers.

The prognosis for lung cancer is significantly better when detected early. “The cure rate for patients with small, early-stage cancer can reach up to 80 to 90 per cent,” notes Dr Aneez.

Even better if the patient is also eligible for a minimally invasive surgical procedure such as robotic lung surgery, as it will improve recovery time and post-surgery treatment options, adds Dr Aneez.

What is robotic lung surgery?

Traditionally, lung tumours are operated on via open surgery involving a large incision 8 to 10cm wide, which carries a risk of greater damage to postoperative respiratory dynamics.

With robotic lung surgery, three or four small incisions, about 0.8cm in diameter, are made in order to reach the tumour. This means minimal scarring and reduced blood loss, which further improves patient recovery, says Dr Aneez.

During the procedure, the surgeon sits on a console 1m away from the patient and performs the operation using 3D-vision goggles, which give him enhanced visibility in hard-to-reach areas. He also uses highly manoeuvrable and precise operating arms, which enable him to perform the procedure with greater accuracy.