Less wait for your little ones: New paediatric urgent care centre treats children in 30 mins

Every parent knows the feeling of helplessness that comes with a child's relentless crying – whether it's over a favourite toy or more serious issues like a sudden fever spike or even a severe allergic reaction to something over dinner. For situations like this, the urge to find immediate relief for your little one can get overwhelming.
"In those stressful moments when my child won't stop crying, either from a burning fever or a painful fall, my immediate thought is to rush to a hospital because I know that's where I’ll get immediate care and the answers I need," says a mother-of-two.
For any parent, a child's unexpected illness or injury can send you into a state of panic and you find yourself rushing to the hospital. Long lines in the emergency room that can go up to a few hours, together with other anxious parents, will add further stress to the situation.
But there is now a new option – the newly opened Parkway East Paediatric Urgent Care Centre (UCC) by Parkway East Hospital.
With an average waiting time of about 30 minutes, the centre is dedicated to addressing urgent medical needs of babies, children and adolescents, with medical professionals trained in medical, surgical and trauma conditions.
The centre is headed by Dr Lee Khai Pin, a paediatrician with over 20 years of experience focused on paediatric emergencies.
"Parents can have a peace of mind knowing that we have a team of doctors and nurses who are competent and comfortable with managing young children, and are genuinely vested in their health, well-being and recovery," says Dr Lee. His team comprises paediatric nurses and multidisciplinary specialists trained in paediatric care.
The dedicated paediatric urgent care centre for infants and children was opened to cater to the increased demand for urgent paediatric care. The number of patients admitted through Parkway East Hospital’s UCC department rose by more than 80 per cent in 2023 compared with 2022, with children aged six and below making up the largest group.
Parkway East Paediatric UCC is also open till 11pm daily, past the regular hours of many clinics. For medical treatment after 11pm, patients can still head to Parkway East Hospital’s 24-hour UCC.
For parents who do not have a car or cannot get a taxi in the wee hours of the night, Parkway East Hospital provides 24-hour medical transportation services.
A range of paediatric services
Parkway East Paediatric UCC is equipped with hospital facilities such as radiology services, including X-rays, ultrasound, and computed tomography (CT), as well as laboratory services, including blood, urine and swab tests for babies and children.
Children with urgent medical conditions such as high fever, injuries and severe allergic reactions can also get treated here.
"The healthcare delivery processes in the centre also take into consideration the different needs of the various age groups, such as newborns, infants, toddlers, children and teenagers," says Dr Lee.
Parkway East Paediatric UCC commonly sees children with fever, respiratory conditions such as bronchiolitis, bronchitis, pneumonia, viral illnesses such as vomiting and gastroenteritis, minor injuries including sprains, abrasions, as well as moderate to serious injuries such as fractures, burns and deep lacerations.
In contrast, accident and emergency (A&E) departments in other hospitals typically handle critically ill patients from all age groups in large numbers, which contributes to the long waiting time. For time-starved parents, a more effective alternative may be a UCC dedicated to children.
For situations that require special attention or follow-up care, Parkway East Paediatric UCC can seamlessly connect patients to its network of specialist clinics in the same compound.
Whether it's a follow-up consultation with the paediatricians at the Parkway East Paediatric Clinic for a persistent cough or a referral to the orthopaedist to treat a broken bone, the patient will be directed to the relevant specialist team. Specialist clinics are conveniently housed in the same location, minimising travel time so that the unwell child can get attention as soon as possible.
Parkway East Hospital offers a bill estimator powered by artificial intelligence. It takes into account a patient’s pre-existing medical conditions, age and frequency of re-visits and also allows you to input your insurance coverage so that you can check your out-of-pocket costs.
For general practitioner services, an option would be the Parkway MediCentre at Woodleigh Mall, which opened in May last year.
"We want parents to feel supported and empowered in the care of their child, especially during these vulnerable moments," says Dr Lee.
"It is extremely important for the parents to feel confident of the diagnosis and the medical management, and that they have been appropriately engaged and their concerns well addressed during the paediatric UCC journey."
Parkway East Paediatric Urgent Care Centre is located at 321 Joo Chiat Place, Singapore 427990. Visit this website for more information.