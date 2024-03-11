Less wait for your little ones: New paediatric urgent care centre treats children in 30 mins

Every parent knows the feeling of helplessness that comes with a child's relentless crying – whether it's over a favourite toy or more serious issues like a sudden fever spike or even a severe allergic reaction to something over dinner. For situations like this, the urge to find immediate relief for your little one can get overwhelming.

"In those stressful moments when my child won't stop crying, either from a burning fever or a painful fall, my immediate thought is to rush to a hospital because I know that's where I’ll get immediate care and the answers I need," says a mother-of-two.

For any parent, a child's unexpected illness or injury can send you into a state of panic and you find yourself rushing to the hospital. Long lines in the emergency room that can go up to a few hours, together with other anxious parents, will add further stress to the situation.

But there is now a new option – the newly opened Parkway East Paediatric Urgent Care Centre (UCC) by Parkway East Hospital.

With an average waiting time of about 30 minutes, the centre is dedicated to addressing urgent medical needs of babies, children and adolescents, with medical professionals trained in medical, surgical and trauma conditions.

The centre is headed by Dr Lee Khai Pin, a paediatrician with over 20 years of experience focused on paediatric emergencies.

"Parents can have a peace of mind knowing that we have a team of doctors and nurses who are competent and comfortable with managing young children, and are genuinely vested in their health, well-being and recovery," says Dr Lee. His team comprises paediatric nurses and multidisciplinary specialists trained in paediatric care.