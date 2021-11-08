MOH disputes second-hand account of patient who allegedly died of Covid-19 after being sent home twice from A&E

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Nov 8) that it has found no record of a female patient under the age of 50 who allegedly died of Covid-19 infection after being sent home twice from the A&E (accident and emergency) department.

It has also found no record of a 20-year-old unvaccinated asthmatic woman who was allegedly sent home from the A&E despite experiencing shortness of breath.

On Nov 1, local activist Gilbert Goh had shared in a Facebook post second-hand accounts of the two alleged incidents. In a Facebook post on Monday, MOH said these were "serious allegations" and urged him to provide details.

MOH said: "Based on our records, there are no cases that matched the descriptions in the post. These are serious allegations. We invite Gilbert Goh to come forward and provide us with the details of the patients and alleged cases, so that we can follow up accordingly."

Mr Goh said in his post that the person who shared the information with him had told him the woman who had allegedly died of Covid-19 was the sister-in-law of a friend.

The person also said she is the mother of the 20-year-old unvaccinated asthmatic woman, who she claimed had lost 8kg in two weeks after being sent home from the A&E despite suffering from shortness of breath, and was subsequently admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and diagnosed with a lung infection.

MOH reminded the public that "transparency and accuracy of information undergirds public confidence in a pandemic crisis".

"Hence, when sharing personal experiences by individuals, we need to ensure that they are substantiated, so that the public does not end up consuming rumours and untruths," said the ministry.