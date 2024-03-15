Higher subsidies and lower cash outlay: How Healthier SG Chronic Tier can help S'poreans with medication costs

If you are headed into your 40s, chances are you may relate to this: You have a stressful job with long working hours but at the same time, you need to be mindful about your health too.
Those in this age range will also likely belong to the sandwich generation – they find themselves clamped between having children to raise as well as being responsible for caring for their elderly family members.
These daily responsibilities can be rewarding and meaningful but they can also come with financial strain, especially if someone has chronic conditions which require long-term medication.
Chronic diseases that are common among those aged 40 and above include diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.
Launched on Feb 1 this year, the Healthier SG Chronic Tier is designed as a crucial update in Singapore’s healthcare landscape to support individuals with high medication needs for multiple chronic conditions, and ease their financial burden.
The majority of chronic patients do not exceed their Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) annual subsidy limits and can continue to receive subsidies for chronic care under Chas, according to the Ministry of Health.
But for patients whose bills have exceeded the Chas subsidy limits, the Healthier SG Chronic Tier provides enhanced subsidies on selected chronic medications and chronic care. This helps to ensure that treatments for chronic conditions remain affordable and accessible for Singaporeans and permanent residents.
Understanding Healthier SG Chronic Tier
Last July, the Healthier SG initiative was launched to encourage Singapore citizens and permanent residents to choose a dedicated medical practitioner to manage their health. It marks a shift to a healthcare model based on prevention, instead of reactively caring for those who are already sick.
Patients who enrol in Healthier SG get a fully subsidised first health plan consultation, during which the doctor will work out a programme that could include diet changes, an exercise regimen and regular health screenings.
Under this subsidy framework, Chas, Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation cardholders, with higher medication needs, can receive enhanced subsidies for selected chronic medication at their enrolled Healthier SG general practitioner (GP) clinics.
Choosing the right tier to pay less
Patients can use either Healthier SG Chronic Tier or Chas Chronic Tier at each visit, to apply the subsidy tier that would best benefit them based on their medication needs.
These patients may wish to consult their family doctor on their suitability to utilise the Healthier SG Chronic Tier. Pro-ration of the annual dollar subsidy balance will apply accordingly.
Under the Healthier SG Chronic Tier subsidy framework, individuals can access certain chronic medications at rates comparable to those offered in polyclinics, significantly reducing out-of-pocket expenses.
These include:
- Selected chronic medications at prices comparable to polyclinics at their enrolled Healthier SG GP clinics, with subsidies of up to 87.5 per cent on these selected chronic medications with no dollar cap
- Subsidies of up to $135 per visit and $360 a year for other care components such as consultations, lab tests and other medications
- Using MediSave to pay for full treatment at enrolled Healthier SG GP clinics, up to the withdrawal limit. There will no longer be the 15 per cent cash co-payment under this tier
The selected chronic medications are those commonly used to manage conditions under the Chronic Disease Management Programme (CDMP). Some examples include metformin for diabetes and atorvastatin for high cholesterol.
By making selected and commonly prescribed chronic medications affordable across Healthier SG GP clinics, Healthier SG Chronic Tier supports a sustainable healthcare system for Singapore’s ageing population.
By 2030, about one in four citizens will be aged 65 and above, according to a 2022 report by the government’s National Population and Talent Division.
The Healthier SG Chronic Tier will help to support the broader family structure as individuals can now seek out the best medical care for themselves and their elderly parents.
By doing this, you can stay fitter and healthier, and enjoy quality family time as well as a fulfilling career for longer.
Consult your family doctor on your suitability to utilise the Healthier SG Chronic Tier. Click here to learn more about the Healthier SG Chronic Tier and enrol in Healthier SG today!