Higher subsidies and lower cash outlay: How Healthier SG Chronic Tier can help S'poreans with medication costs

If you are headed into your 40s, chances are you may relate to this: You have a stressful job with long working hours but at the same time, you need to be mindful about your health too.

Those in this age range will also likely belong to the sandwich generation – they find themselves clamped between having children to raise as well as being responsible for caring for their elderly family members.

These daily responsibilities can be rewarding and meaningful but they can also come with financial strain, especially if someone has chronic conditions which require long-term medication.

Chronic diseases that are common among those aged 40 and above include diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol.

Launched on Feb 1 this year, the Healthier SG Chronic Tier is designed as a crucial update in Singapore’s healthcare landscape to support individuals with high medication needs for multiple chronic conditions, and ease their financial burden.

The majority of chronic patients do not exceed their Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) annual subsidy limits and can continue to receive subsidies for chronic care under Chas, according to the Ministry of Health.

But for patients whose bills have exceeded the Chas subsidy limits, the Healthier SG Chronic Tier provides enhanced subsidies on selected chronic medications and chronic care. This helps to ensure that treatments for chronic conditions remain affordable and accessible for Singaporeans and permanent residents.

Understanding Healthier SG Chronic Tier

Last July, the Healthier SG initiative was launched to encourage Singapore citizens and permanent residents to choose a dedicated medical practitioner to manage their health. It marks a shift to a healthcare model based on prevention, instead of reactively caring for those who are already sick.