Faster, more accurate breast cancer diagnosis: How 3D mammograms can help to spot small and hidden tumours

Breast cancer screening through mammography is the best way to identify cancer, especially when it is in the early stages and the tumour may not be detectable through a routine breast self-exam.

With breast cancer continuing to be the top cancer affecting Singaporean women today – according to the Singapore Cancer Society – early detection is key. This is especially important as breast cancer has the highest survival rate for each year, post-diagnosis – 95.1 per cent at one year and 82.1 per cent at five years, according to the Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report 2019.

“Screening usually involves checking your breasts for cancer, even before there are any signs and symptoms. While screening cannot prevent breast cancer, it can help detect the cancer early so that it can be treated earlier,” says Dr Wong Chiung Ing, a senior medical oncologist at Parkway Cancer Centre (PCC).

In Singapore, most mammograms are taken in a two-dimensional (2D) format, where each breast is captured in two X-ray pictures taken from two angles, forming a total of four flat images, similar to the pages in a book.

However, sometimes the images may not be clear enough for doctors to spot tumours, especially if they are smaller or hidden. In fact, studies have shown that up to 20 per cent of cancers are not detected by 2D mammograms.

With the advent of 3D mammogram technology, scans are now able to capture up to 80 X-ray images of the breast from different angles, which are then digitally reconstructed into a 3D view of the breast. This will help doctors pinpoint the exact location, size and shape of any lesions with much greater accuracy.

When used alongside traditional 2D mammograms and other diagnostic tools, this technique offers a quicker and more reliable method of detecting breast cancer.

Better clarity can lead to better outcomes with 3D scans

Dense breasts – a higher concentration of glandular tissue and lesser amount of fatty breast tissue – pose a challenge when it comes to detecting tumours using 2D mammograms. This is where 3D mammograms come in.

“The multiple images taken during a 3D mammogram allow clearer views at varying depths of the breast, and small cancers can be easily detected, even in very dense breasts,” explains Dr Lim Siew Kuan, a senior consultant and breast surgeon at Solis Breast Care and Surgery Centre.

Greater clarity will also help to reduce the number of false positives which, in turn, will help ensure that patients have to undergo a biopsy only when necessary. Fewer false positives also mean fewer patients get recalled for further evaluation and this will lessen their anxiety from being called up for further screening.

Furthermore, 3D machines use a flexible compression paddle that allows the machine to gently fit the natural curve of the breast, allowing the pressure to be dispersed evenly. This results in less pain and discomfort.

According to Dr Lim, 3D scans are ideal for all age groups. “Women in their 40s have denser breasts and will benefit from it. Older women also tend to prefer a 3D mammogram after they have tried it, as the scan requires less compression and is more comfortable,” she adds.

Dr Lim says 3D mammograms can be paired with an ultrasound scan to increase the pickup rate of small cancers, especially for women who are at high risk of contracting breast cancer.