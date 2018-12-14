Alexandra Hospital provides patients with one-stop services under new care model

SINGAPORE - Patients at Alexandra Hospital will be taken care of by the same healthcare team from admission to discharge, under a new model of care being piloted in Singapore for the first time.

Called the integrated general hospital model, it aims to better meet the needs of a growing group of elderly patients, many of whom have multiple medical conditions, announced Alexandra Hospital and the Ministry of Health's Office for Healthcare Transformation (MOHT) on Friday (Dec 14).

Since June this year, 2,500 patients have experienced the new model which integrates acute, sub-acute, rehabilitative, and community care.

It is the result of a collaboration between Alexandra Hospital, which is part of the National University Health System, MOHT and Queenstown residents.

Queenstown has one of the highest concentrations of elderly people in the western part of Singapore - 19 per cent of its nearly 100,000 residents are aged 65 and above.

At Alexandra Hospital, patients are cared for by the same team, led by a principal doctor, throughout their admission, treatment, rehabilitation and discharge.

The rest of the team is made up of nurses, pharmacists, therapists, dietitians, medical social workers, care managers and administrators.

Related Story Remembering Alexandra Hospital's rich heritage

Related Story Alexandra Hospital to have new facilities, more beds by 2020

Related Story Alexandra Hospital rolls out free shuttle for patients in nearby estates

This enables them to build better relationships with one another, said Associate Professor Jason Phua, the hospital's chief executive.

The principal doctor also coordinates patients' specialist outpatient appointments and consolidates care plans for those with multiple chronic conditions into one appointment.

Patients are rehabilitated at the acute hospital instead of the community hospital, and do not need to be transferred between these hospitals.

In the future, the plan is for acute and rehabilitative care to take place even in the very same ward.

Over time, it is hoped that more patients who require acute hospital care but not complex tertiary specialist treatment can be managed through the integrated general hospital model.

Professor Tan Chorh Chuan, MOHT’s executive director, said: “Taking a whole-of-community approach to designing care models is important because social, behavioural and environmental factors play a big role in the health and well-being of patients.”

“Therefore, healthcare delivery models need to continue to integrate further with the community support and resources, so as to enable better outcomes,” he added.

MOHT was set up in January this year to address fundamental and longer-term issues critical for healthcare transformation.

Besides this project, the office is also developing ways to make care more patient-centric and optimise the use of Internet Technology.