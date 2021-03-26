80% of education staff invited for jabs have made booking

There has been an overwhelmingly positive response from staff in education institutions who have been invited to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Around 80 per cent of the 50,000 employees contacted early this month have made appointments for a jab, said Education Minister Lawrence Wong, who added that some have already received their first shot.

"(I am) very glad to see them step forward, in the spirit of protecting not just themselves, but (also) their students and school community," Mr Wong said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Jabs for teachers come as the Ministry of Health expands the national vaccination programme to people who offer essential and front-line services.

Over 150,000 teachers and other staff will eventually be offered the vaccine, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said earlier this month.

The exercise will cover those working in primary and secondary schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute, and staff of special education schools, the Institute of Technical Education and polytechnics.

Vaccinations will also be extended to staff at pre-schools licensed by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and all MOE-registered kindergartens, as well as those in early intervention centres and programmes funded by or registered with ECDA for children aged six and under with developmental needs.

Staff of private schools registered with MOE that have full-time students under 18, private education institutions - including international schools - with full-time students under 18 and madrasahs will also be offered the vaccine.

Ms Han Zi Rui, a department head at Meridian Primary School, said she was motivated to get a shot to protect those under her charge.

"I chose to get vaccinated for my children - both my two little ones at home and my hundreds of children in school," she said.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said yesterday that around 600 personnel from madrasahs have been invited to get vaccinated.

Deputy Muftis Mohammad Hannan Hassan and Mohd Murat Md Aris joined several madrasah staff in receiving their first dose on Wednesday.

"This exercise is... to keep our educational institutions safe as our students are currently not eligible for vaccination," said Muis.

The council called on all medically eligible individuals to get vaccinated when invited.

Ustaz Hannan also reiterated the Muis advisory that taking the vaccine will not invalidate a Muslim's fast during Ramadan from April 13 to May 12.

"We as Singaporeans have exhibited the resilience and perseverance in the face of the crisis of the generation, Covid-19. We did this as a united community," he said.

"Vaccination is yet another important step in protecting our loved ones and the country."