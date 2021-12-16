3 preliminarily positive cases of Omicron detected

Three more people have tested preliminarily positive for the Covid-19 Omicron variant, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

All three cases are fully vaccinated, and have mild or no symptoms. They are recovering in isolation wards at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

One is a 36-year-old man who travelled via the vaccinated travel lane from the United States. His pre-departure test on Dec 6 and his on-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Dec 8 were negative.

However, he tested positive for Covid-19 in his supervised antigen rapid test (ART) on Dec 10. His PCR test result also came back positive on Dec 11.

His 34-year-old wife is the second case.

She was placed on quarantine on Tuesday as she had been identified as a close contact of her husband, and tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day.

The couple dined at four restaurants - Mizuki at Ngee Ann City, Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant at Sheraton Towers Singapore and Merci Marcel at Palais Renaissance on Dec 8, and Signs A Taste Of Vietnam Pho at Orchard Gateway on Dec 9.

"All visitors to the affected premises are advised to monitor their health closely and minimise social interactions as far as possible for 14 days from their date of visit or interaction. They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell," said MOH in a statement.

All customer-facing restaurant staff, and patrons with SafeEntry check-in/out timings that coincided with the time that the couple were at the restaurants, will be issued health risk warnings.

MOH will also contact them for a one-time targeted PCR testing operation.

The third case reported yesterday was a loading cabin assistant at Changi Airport Terminal 3 who had no contact with flight passengers. The 54-year-old man had taken a PCR test on Tuesday as part of rostered routine testing, and it came back positive.

Sixteen confirmed Omicron cases have been detected in Singapore to date, of which 14 are imported cases and two are local cases - both airport passenger service staff.

There were 474 new Covid-19 infections and three deaths reported yesterday. To date, Singapore has 274,617 infections and 807 deaths.