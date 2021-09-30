$15 antigen rapid testing available at 25 quick test centres islandwide from Oct 1: HPB

SINGAPORE - For $15, people can now take an antigen rapid test (ART) at any of the 25 quick test centres islandwide after booking an appointment.

Appointments can be made from Friday (Oct 1) at this website.

The test will be on a self-swabbed basis and supervised by an approved Covid-19 test provider, said the Health Promotion Board (HPB) in a statement on Thursday.

The results, which are valid for 24 hours, may be used to fulfil testing requirements such as those for pre-event testing or for an unvaccinated person to dine in at food and beverage establishments.

The self-paid ART is not for individuals with acute respiratory symptoms, who should instead follow Covid-19 protocols and visit a primary care clinic for a medical examination and appropriate care, said HPB.

They will need to take a free confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

On weekends, when Swab and Send Home (Sash) clinics are closed, people can get a PCR test at eight designated regional screening centres and three quick test centres.

Prior appointments for weekend testing must be made here.

This site is only available between 6pm on Fridays and 3pm on Sundays.