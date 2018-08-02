Hangout with ST: Let's talk about the arrest of a former Singapore Idol and National Day

SINGAPORE - Get your weekly dose of what's trending in Singapore and around the world with a live video series by The Straits Times.

The series - which adopts a casual, talk-show format - is helmed by multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman and airs every Thursday at 4.30pm on ST's Facebook page.

Topics covered in previous episodes include the successful Thai cave rescue, million-dollar HDB flats, and Singapore's worst cyber attack.

In this week's episode, they talk about the arrest of former Singapore Idol Hady Mirza, the excitement surrounding the upcoming National Day Parade and the new SPHxIMDA series Made In Singapore.