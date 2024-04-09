Growing interest among German companies to expand into Asean: DPM Wong

BERLIN – There is growing interest among German companies to expand into Asean, and use Singapore as a gateway to the region, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

He had met several key German industry leaders over dinner on April 8, as part of his visit to Germany.

In a Facebook post, DPM Wong noted that there are already more than 2,300 Germany companies in Singapore. “We welcome the growing German presence and look forward to doing more together as partners,” he said.

He also called on German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin on April 8.

The two leaders had last met in Singapore in 2022.

“We had a good exchange of views on how Singapore and Germany can navigate an increasingly complex world, as like-minded countries seeking to strengthen multilateralism and a rules-based world order,” DPM Wong said.

On April 9, DPM Wong will call on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, meet Finance Minister Christian Lindner and have lunch with Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck. He will also attend a reception with overseas Singaporeans in Berlin.