Grooving for a cause at ChildAid's 15th anniversary

Gymnasts from Releve Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy peforming the song That Man by Caro Emerald during the final full-dress rehearsal for Childaid 2019 at the Esplanade Theatre yesterday. Today and tomorrow, 132 performers, aged between six and 19, will be showcasing their skills during the event at the Esplanade. ChildAid, an annual charity concert celebrating its 15th anniversary, is titled Sing!Play!Dance! this year. Creative director and local musician Dick Lee will be on stage for the first time at the event, performing the song Fried Rice Paradise. ChildAid 2019 is organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times. It raises funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which provides pocket money to schoolchildren from low-income families, and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which funds arts training for underprivileged youngsters. Tickets cost $18 and $28 from Sistic. Visit www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555 for more information.