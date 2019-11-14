Going big on Christmas decor

Head of visual merchandising Andre Tan (at left) and visual merchandising executive Arshid Salman from the Robinsons department store adding the finishing touches to their Christmas mistletoe wreath at Raffles City Shopping Centre on Tuesday. The wreath, measuring 2.2m in diameter with a width of 0.47m, is probably one of the largest in local department stores. It is adorned with more than 40 products including shoes, bags, home accessories and household goods from the store. The enormous wreath is part of Robinsons' efforts to ring in the Christmas cheer.