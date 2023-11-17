Girl who was raped by a loved one spurs social worker to do more to help abused children

SINGAPORE - A 14-year-old girl who was raped by a family member and started to cut herself led social worker Nisha Sanjay Verma to think about how she could better help children who have been sexually abused.

The girl felt guilty and worried about being blamed for her family breaking up after the abuse came to light, said Ms Verma, a manager at the Child Protective Service at the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Not knowing how to deal with the trauma of the abuse, the girl started hurting herself.

So Ms Verma, 27, co-initiated the Child Sexual Abuse Practice Circle in March. During the Circle’s sessions, child protection officers share their knowledge and practices on how they can better work to keep children who have been sexually abused safe, among other things.

These sessions have helped to boost the officers’ confidence in dealing with serious cases of sexual abuse, she said.

On Friday, Ms Verma was one of three social workers honoured at the Outstanding Social Worker Awards, which is held annually. The award is the top honour bestowed on social workers here.

Ms Verma and Ms Flora Tan, 28, a senior social worker for youth services at social service agency Care Corner Singapore, were both awarded the Promising Social Worker Award.

Associate Professor Peace Wong, deputy head of the Social Work Department at the National University of Singapore (NUS), was given the Outstanding Social Worker Award.

The award is organised by the Singapore Association of Social Workers, and is supported by MSF and ExxonMobile Asia Pacific.

Ms Verma, who has been a child protection officer for three years, said what keeps her going is the desire to make a difference in a child’s life.

“Children are very dependent on their parents and often, they can’t protect themselves. So I want to give them a voice and to protect them from danger.”

A case that moved her deeply involved an 11-year-old girl who was the sole caregiver of her seriously ill mother, who had mobility problems and needed help with activities of daily living. The girl often skipped school just to see to the mother’s needs, Ms Verma said.

“Her mother was very fearful of others, and she had isolated herself and her daughter. When we first saw them, the house smelled of urine, there was barely any food, and medicine was scattered everywhere.”