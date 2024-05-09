Singapore couple donates 400-year-old Buddha statue to Bhutan in late son’s name

SINGAPORE – On May 9, a 400-year-old Buddha statue made its journey home on a 9am flight from Singapore to the kingdom of Bhutan.

Dr Tommy Ong and his wife, Heidi, had decided to donate the polychrome clay statue in their private collection to its country of origin in the name of their late son, Zi Yun, who died in April 2023 when he was a month old.

Dr Ong, the chief executive of a dietary supplements company, presented the statue to Bhutan Ambassador to Singapore Kinzang Dorji during a ceremony at the Singapore Buddhist Federation (SBF) in Geylang on May 8.

A thermoluminescence test to determine the age of artefacts had dated the statue – standing 34cm tall and 27cm wide – to the 1620s. According to Dr Ong, an antique dealer had valued it at between US$2 million (S$2.7 million) and US$3 million .

Dr Ong, 44, said an intact clay statue of that age is “extremely rare”, as clay is very soft, difficult to work with and even harder to preserve over time.

As the statue is a sacred symbol of Buddhism in Bhutan, this gift holds immense significance for the kingdom, said SBF’s president, Venerable Seck Kwang Phing, who presided over the ceremony.

“The statue’s return reunites Bhutan with an integral part of its long cultural heritage,” he added.

Mr Dorji described the Buddha statue as “one of Bhutan’s national treasures” as it dates back to the 17th century when the Bhutan was unified.

Dr Ong had chanced upon the Buddha statue when he visited Bhutan in 2016 during a pilgrimage to Kathmandu, Nepal.

Knowing that he was an avid collector, his tour guide led him to an elderly couple living on the outskirts of the Bhutanese capital of Thimphu who were selling the statue.

“Upon seeing the Buddha statue, its unique aura and intrinsic beauty left me in awe and speechless,” said Dr Ong.

The fact that the statue was made of clay also struck Dr Ong, given the rarity of clay sculptures. He said he did not know how old the statue was at the time, and declined to reveal how much he paid for it.

“I made my offer, promising to cherish and care for the statue as it deserved,” he said.