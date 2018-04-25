Garbage bins on fire in Woodlands, 69-year-old man arrested for mischief by fire

SINGAPORE - A fire involving two garbage bins broke out at a Housing Board estate in Woodlands on Tuesday evening (April 24).

A 69-year-old man was arrested in relation to the case of mischief by fire, which occurred at Block 668 Woodlands Ring Road at around 5.10pm, the police told The Straits Times.

The police said that officers from Jurong Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him in the vicinity within an hour.

They seized a lighter from him as a case exhibit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

An eyewitness who gave his name only as Jonathan told citizen journalism site Stomp that he saw smoke coming from below the block.

"There were kids shouting 'fire fire'," he said. "I heard someone saying that someone threw something inside the garbage bin that caused the fire."

There were no reported injuries.

Investigations against the suspect are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of the offence of mischief by fire with intent to cause damage to property can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.