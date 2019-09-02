Fun in the rain

A housewife waiting for the floods to subside as children enjoyed themselves in the water during a flood in Kelantan Lane on May 21, 1974. An early morning storm lashed through Singapore and flooded several low-lying areas. The worst-affected areas were Bukit Panjang Village and Tanjong Pagar, where the water level was over 75cm.

