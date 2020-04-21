Fruit juice product from Australia recalled due to exceeded level of a mycotoxin

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled a fruit juice product originating from Australia after the level of patulin, a mycotoxin, had exceeded the maximum limit in fruit juice.

The affected product, Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice, is imported by Cold Storage Singapore, which has been told to recall the product.

The recall is currently ongoing.

Mycotoxins are naturally occurring toxins produced by certain moulds and can be found in food.

Consumers who have purchased the product should not consume it, as it could cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting.

This is a result of the patulin levels exceeding the action level as detected by the Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of Hong Kong's Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, and was subsequently recalled in Hong Kong.

The detected patulin in the juice was at 260 parts per billion (ppb), which exceeded the maximum limit of 50 ppb for fruit juice as stated by SFA.

Consumers who have purchased the product can call Cold Storage on 1800-8918-100 for inquiries and for exchange or refund for the product.