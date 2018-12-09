Free textbooks open new chapter for needy kids

More than 24,000 children, aged between seven and 16, have been given the opportunity to collect free textbooks under the FairPrice Share-A-Textbook priority scheme. The free textbooks will help defray the cost of school expenses for low-income families. Half a million textbooks were donated by members of the public at more than 170 stores across the island. The book donation and distribution programme is organised jointly by FairPrice and NTUC U-Care. The collection event at Our Tampines Hub yesterday was witnessed by Mr Masagos Zulkifli (in purple shirt), Minister for the Environment and Water Resources; FairPrice chief executive Seah Kian Peng (in white polo shirt); and Mr Zainal Sapari (left), NTUC assistant secretary-general and director for its Care and Share Department. Today is the second and final day for the textbooks to be collected.