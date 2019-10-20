Food security just one part of Singapore's diversification strategy, says Chan Chun Sing

Ukrainian eggs now sit on supermarket shelves and sell for the same price as those imported from Malaysia, which helps to offset supply disruptions and price changes from across the Causeway.

Food security is just one part of the Singapore Government's diversification strategy to ensure that the Republic is never held ransom by the vagaries of any particular market, said Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing.

He outlined the strategy's application in three areas: industries, markets and supply chains.

"We must constantly grow new industries, so that even as in the current situation, when some sectors of the economy are doing well and some are not doing as well, overall we are generally still okay," he said.

As individual markets fluctuate, the overall portfolio must keep going up, he added, while a diversity of suppliers is necessary to ensure business continuity.

Global supply chains are shifting against the backdrop of the trade war between the United States and China, Mr Chan pointed out.

He noted, however, that diversification has pros and cons.

Putting more stock into fast-growing markets and industries would boost growth in the short term, but doing so would subject Singapore to greater instability, he said.

"As you have more diverse sectors, you will never suffer very wild swings because overall, your economy will balance out.

"But the negative part about the diversification story, which everybody then complains about, is: Hey, why is it that people are growing at 10 per cent, (but) we're growing at 3 per cent?"

High growth rates can quickly swing into the negative if a nation relies too heavily on one sector, Mr Chan warned.

Singapore's growth rate is currently expected to be between zero and 1 per cent, he said, but this does not mean that all industries here are growing at the same rate.

Industries such as professional services, healthcare and information technology are growing at what Mr Chan called a "more than respectable" rate.

Others - such as electronics, precision engineering and retail sales - are in negative territory, due to factors ranging from cyclical downturns to structural changes such as evolving buying habits, he noted.

Diversification has another benefit: greater bargaining power for Singapore.

Without a diversified economy, "many of the investors that want to put their investments here... might think that we need them much more than they need us", said Mr Chan.

He cited negotiations over the $9 billion expansion of Singapore's two integrated resorts: "IRs are a small part of Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), Mice is a small part of tourism, tourism is a small part of the entire economy. So that gives us great leverage and bargaining power."

Tourism contributes about 4 per cent to Singapore's gross domestic product.

But diversification is just one of several parts of the nation's broader strategy to tackle domestic and international challenges.

Internationalisation is another part, given that Singapore is a small market. This involves helping local firms to go abroad while keeping markets here open via pacts such as free trade agreements.

The authorities are also finding ways to help both small and large enterprises, and are looking into developing new sectors.